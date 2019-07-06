Kerry camogie players who fell ill after drinking water at a game on road to recovery

The Kerry camogie players who fell ill after drinking water at a game last weekend are on the road to full recovery.

During the week, Limerick City and County Council said a number of camogie players from the Limerick and Wexford senior teams and Limerick and Kerry junior teams began to feel ill, after consuming water at Croagh Kilfinny GAA Grounds on Saturday.

The council has taken samples of water from two bore holes in the grounds and sent them for testing, the results of which are due in the coming days.

Kerry Camogie chairperson Ger McCarthy says the players met last evening and all have either recovered, or are on the road to recovery.

The Kerry camogie team was due to play today, however, that game has been postponed.