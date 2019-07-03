Kerry Camogie chair says lessons to be learned after team illness episode

The Kerry Camogie chair says lessons are to be learned after players fell ill after drinking water at a game last weekend.

Chairperson of Kerry Camogie Ger McCarthy was speaking after up to 60 people involved in camogie on Saturday have fallen ill, including 12 Kerry players.

His daughter Rachel was among those who fell ill.

Limerick City and County Council has taken samples of water from two bore holes in the Croagh Kilfinny GAA Grounds and sent them for testing, the results of which are due in the coming days.

Limerick City and County Council says a number of camogie players from the Limerick and Wexford senior teams and Limerick and Kerry junior teams began to feel ill, after consuming water at the club grounds on Saturday.

Kerry Camogie chairperson Ger McCarthy says it’s understood that up to 60 people are now affected, including young children who were part of the All-Ireland series double header.

He says there are lessons to be learned, and the episode could lead to greater regulations being placed upon sports teams across the country.

Mr McCarthy, whose daughter Rachel plays with the Kerry side, says what happened in Limerick could happen to any club in the county.