Kerry Camogie chair criticises lack of information in relation to contaminated water tests

The Kerry Camogie chair has criticised the lack of information in relation to contaminated water tests.

Up to 60 people, including 12 Kerry players, who were involved in a camogie All-Ireland series double header fell ill after consuming water at Croagh Kilfinny GAA grounds on Saturday, June 29th.

Limerick City and County Council confirmed that water samples taken after the game showed the presence of E. Coli.

The junior camogie team was due to play last weekend, however that game was postponed as some players are still not back to full health, nearly two weeks after consuming the contaminated water.

Kerry Camogie Chairperson Ger McCarthy, whose daughter Rachel was one of those affected, says the incident serves as a warning to other clubs around the country.

While acknowledging there was co-operation from the bodies involved in the investigation, he says the camogie board is yet to receive a final report which confirms the presence of E. Coli.