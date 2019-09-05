Kerry Camogie Captain Confident Ahead Of All Ireland Final

CAMOGIE

Kerry Camogie Captain, Niamh Leen says she and her team-mates have taken the hurt from losing last year’s All Ireland Camogie Final and used it as the driving force to get them back to Croke Park this year.

The Kingdom will take on Limerick in Sunday’s Premier Junior decider.

Speaking to Timmy Sheehan, Niamh Leen says having beaten Limerick already this year will give Kerry a welcome boost heading up to Croke Park.

Kerry versus Limerick in the All Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Final gets underway at Croke Park at 12pm on Sunday.