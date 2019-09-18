Kerry Camogie Boss Nominated for Manager Of The Year

GAELIC GAMES

Ian Brick is in the running to be named Camogie Manager of the Year after leading the Kingdom to the All-Ireland Junior Championship title.

Kerry defeated Limerick in the final a fortnight ago, making up for finishing second best in the 2018 decider.

The Galway Manager, Cathal Murray, who led his side to victory over Kilkenny in senior camogie final and Johnny Greville, who’s Westmeath team beat Galway in the Intermediate final are also contenders for Manager of the Year.

Ian Brick says his nomination is a bonus after Kerry’s historic All-Ireland success.