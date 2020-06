Kerry Businesswomen’s Network is hosting the second of its Healthy Headspace Series online this evening.

Wellness practitioner, qualified nurse, and founder of the Willow Circle, Irene Nash will host Creating Positive Personal Change in Times of Uncertainty.

This webinar will focus on the body-mind connection and is intended to provide support as people transition out of COVID -19.

It’s on Zoom between 7 and 8.30 this evening and can be booked here.