Kerry businessman says Ireland needs to develop PPE manufacturing

A Kerry businessman believes Ireland needs to support and develop the manufacturing of PPE and stop relying on imports.

Cliff Fee is the managing director of Mobility Genie, which has been Ireland’s biggest supplier of personal protective equipment to businesses and the general public over the past 12 weeks.

The company has shipped over 1.5 million pieces of PPE including gloves and face masks nationally and internationally from their base in Kerry.

They’ve been supplying PPE for 30 years to the public, nursing homes, carers and other medical businesses online and through their retail store, Medical Mobility in the Horan Centre, Tralee.

Cliff says there needs to be a determined focus and support for making PPE products in Ireland, so the country isn’t so reliant on imports.