Kerry businesses urged to be vigilant of scams in run up to Christmas

Kerry businesses are being urged to be vigilant of two particular scams in the run up to the festive season.

Banking & Payments Federation Ireland says companies are being targeted with payroll and invoice redirection scams during this busy period.

Fraudsters can pose as employees or suppliers asking for payments to be redirected to another bank account.

Head of Fraud Prevention at Banking & Payments Federation Ireland, Olivia Buckley says companies need to double check any such requests before processing payments: