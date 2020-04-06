Kerry businesses urged to take part in new Chambers Ireland survey

Kerry business owners and operators are being urged to take part in a new survey by Chambers Ireland.

The association wants to chart the effects of COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, and help policymakers and business owners guide the economy through this challenging time.

Businesses don’t have to be members of a local chamber of commerce to take part; the link to the survey is here

Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Ken Tobin, says it’s critical the voices of Kerry business owners are heard at a national level, and is urging them to take part.