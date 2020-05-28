Kerry businesses urged to take part in latest Chambers Ireland survey

Businesses across Kerry are being urged to take part in the latest Chambers Ireland COVID-19 impact survey.

Views are being sought from owners and operators of both businesses affected by the pandemic, as well as those not impacted.

Chambers Ireland want to learn about the struggles businesses are experiencing, including those that are reopening, those that have remained closed, and those that have continued through the restrictions.

The survey will close at noon this Monday, and a link to it is available here.