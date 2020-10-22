Kerry businesses urged to enter Irish Business Design Challenge

Kerry businesses are being encouraged to enter a new competition aimed at rewarding their resilience and innovation.

The Irish Business Design Challenge is being run by Design and Crafts Council Ireland, with Local Enterprise Offices, Enterprise Ireland, and the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

Companies from all sectors and of all sizes are invited to share challenges they’ve experienced due to COVID-19, and the solutions they’ve found to them.

There’s a prize fund of over €50,000, and the closing date for entries is October 28th.

Liz Nolan of Design and Crafts Council Ireland is urging all Kerry businesses to enter the Irish Business Design Challenge.

More information is available on www.ibdc.awardstage.com