Kerry businesses shortlisted in National Startup Awards

A number of Kerry businesses have been shortlisted for the National Startup Awards.

The awards are a programme for early stage businesses on the island of Ireland and they’ve announced their regional shortlist for this year.

TiccBox, which is run by Caroline Sugrue in Tralee has been shortlisted for Early Stage Start Up, while OrganiGo Ltd, based in Abbeyfeale and run by Máire Griffin from Ballybunion, is up for Food and Drink Start up.

Ode to Earth is run by Caroline Griffin from Killarney and made the shortlist for Social/Sustainable Startup, while Dinge business Deliver2me is up for eCommerce and Retail Startup and Causeway’s ProvEye has been shortlisted for Emerge-Tech Startup.

The full list is available on https://www.startupawards.ie/regional-shortlist-2020/.