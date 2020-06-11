Kerry businesses expect trading levels in next three months to be down 60%

Businesses in Kerry expect trading levels in the next three months to be more than 60% down on 2019.

That’s according to the results of the latest Chambers Ireland survey, supported by Tralee Chamber for the county of Kerry.

The results show Kerry businesses that took part in the survey estimate that revenue for the next 12 months will drop 50%.

Ken Tobin of Tralee Chamber says businesses in Kerry are very aware that many of the supports needed will not be announced until a new Government is formed, and in the meantime many more will go out of business.

He says the political parties must realise that the longer they hesitate in forming a government, the more damage that’s being done to the economy and in particular to regional counties like Kerry.