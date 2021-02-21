Kerry businesses and entrepreneurs invited to take part in Local Enterprise Week

Kerry businesses and entrepreneurs are being invited to take part in Local Enterprise Week.

The week, which will run from Monday March 1st to Friday March 5th, is organised by the Kerry Local Enterprise Office, and the theme this year is ‘Making It Happen’.

All of the events will be online, and they include training workshops, information webinars, and masterclasses with entrepreneurs and experts.

Tomas Hayes, Head of the Kerry Local Enterprise Office, says initiatives like Local Enterprise Week are more important than ever, as small businesses throughout the county are being severely impacted by restrictions.

