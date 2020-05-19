Kerry businesses encouraged to take part in webinar on returning to work

Kerry businesses are being encouraged to take part in a webinar on returning to work following lockdown.

The Let’s Get Back to Business Webinar is being hosted by Retail Excellence and Kerry County Council tomorrow.

As businesses across Kerry prepare to re-open, this webinar will give practical advice on challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, as well as supports available.

The speakers are David Fitzsimons of Retail Excellence, Tomás Hayes, head of the Local Enterprise Office Kerry, and economist Jim Power.

It’ll be delivered via Zoom at 2pm tomorrow and businesses need to register in advance here – https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7uJAmSlOSxegQlHUERQJtQ