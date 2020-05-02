Kerry businesses encouraged to apply for COVID-19 Online Retail Scheme

A Kerry TD is encouraging retail businesses in the county to apply for a new COVID-19 scheme.

Fine Gael TD and Minister of State Brendan Griffin was speaking after it was announced that applications are now being accepted for the new Enterprise Ireland €2 million COVID-19 Online Retail Scheme.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin is encouraging retail businesses in Kerry to apply for newly available funding to support them to enhance their digital offerings.

He says small and medium retail businesses are crucial to getting our country through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new scheme is designed to help retailers enhance their digital capability, such as improving the availability of their goods or services online.

The Keel TD says developing an online offering helps businesses stay competitive during the COVID-19 crisis and will greatly assist them with the recovery from this crisis.

He adds funding is open to retailers with a physical store and employing ten or more people.

The junior minister adds successful applicants will receive financial support of up to 80% of eligible project costs, with funding ranging from €10,000 to €40,000.