Kerry businesses which closed due to COVID-19 can reopen and avail of government financial supports.

Yesterday, in an effort to keep businesses open, the government announced the Temporary COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme.

This allows employers to pay their employees during the current pandemic, as they’ll be refunded up to 70 percent of an employee’s wages, to an upper level of €410.

A large number of businesses in Kerry closed in recent weeks, especially those in tourism, retail and hospitality sectors.

Heather Humphreys, outgoing Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, says businesses which had to leave staff go in recent weeks can rehire staff and avail of the 70 percent subsidy.

She says the supports announced yesterday aim to lessen people’s financial worries.