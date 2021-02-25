Kerry businesses can avail of new €60 million COVID Business Aid Scheme

Kerry businesses will be able to avail of the new €60 million COVID Business Aid Scheme (CBAS).

Kerry County Council will be responsible for administering the scheme and applications will soon open online.

This new scheme is being developed to provide grants to businesses ineligible for the Government’s other existing schemes designed to help with fixed costs.

Wholesalers, suppliers, caterers and events companies down 75% or more in turnover will benefit from this scheme.

Eligible businesses will receive a payment of €8,000, in two installments of €4,000, for January-March and April-June.

Deputy Brendan Griffin says this scheme will provide a welcome boost for struggling businesses in Kerry.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education Norma Foley welcomes this stream of funding, adding it will support businesses who’ve missed out on existing grants.

The Government also approved an additional €90m for the Sustaining Enterprise Fund, which offers funding of up to €800,000, with €200,000 or 50% in non-repayable grants to eligible manufacturing and internationally traded services companies.

An additional €10m will be allocated to the COVID-19 Products Scheme to help in the fight against the virus; firms researching or manufacturing PPE, sanitisers, tests, equipment or other medicinal products which are relevant to COVID-19 are eligible for funding of up to 50% of their capital costs.