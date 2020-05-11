Kerry businesses can avail of free technology consultations

Kerry businesses struggling to adapt to challenges presented by COVID-19 can avail of free technology consultations.

They’re being run by the IMaR Technology Gateway at IT Tralee, which works to find solutions for companies in areas including software, electronics, and artificial intelligence.

IMaR is offering free 30 minute technology consultations to Kerry businesses to go through issues they have and find solutions.

This could include advice on online trading, remote working, or contactless interactions for payments, door opening and machine operation; they can also offer advice on State funding for these changes.

Businesses can book a session by emailing [email protected]