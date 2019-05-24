Kerry business wins gold at Family Business Awards

A Kerry business has won two national awards at the Energia Family Business Awards 2019.

Energywise Ireland won gold in the Tech Family Business of the Year category, and silver in the Property or Construction Family Business of the Year.

The awards recognise businesses which have drawn on family values to build a successful company, and make a significant contribution to society and the wider economy.





The ceremony took place today in the Mansion House, Dublin.

Ballyroe Heights Hotel, Landers Outdoor World, Maura’s Cottage Flowers, and Medical Mobility had also been nominated for the awards.