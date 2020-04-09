Kerry business owners and staff encouraged to upskill during downtime

Business owners and their staff in Kerry are being encouraged to upskill in their downtime.

Kerry ETB are supporting Tralee Chamber business members and their staff with eCollege professional development courses at no cost, while people are unemployed due to the coronavirus-induced slowdown.

These online courses, which are available in a number of disciplines, can be completed with approximately ten hours of study per week, which includes online contact time and self-directed learning at home.

Sharon Browne of Kerry ETB says all courses are accredited and, should personal circumstances change in the coming weeks, learners can continue at their own pace.

She says there are courses to suit varied interests.