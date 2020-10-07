Kerry business owner calls for Government help to ensure small businesses get access to expertise

A Kerry business owner is calling for the Government’s help to enable small businesses get access to expertise, to ensure they survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarah Durkin of the Kenmare Marketing and Events Group (KMEG) and owner of the White Room in Kenmare says, along with funding, small rural businesses need supports to access expertise.

She says there are waiting lists for experts in the private sector; Ms Durkin applied for further training for her staff in July and is still on a waiting list.

The introduction of Level 3 restrictions is resulting in a drop in footfall for businesses and she says they need support to adapt and save jobs.

Sarah Durkin says many businesses don’t know where to turn for help to ensure they stay viable: