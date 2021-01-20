Kerry business announced National Enterprise Awards finalist

Kerry business, Lorge Chocolatier, has been announced as a finalist for this year’s National Enterprise Awards.

The awards are an initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices and will take place virtually on February 11th.

Lorge Chocolatier was selected to represent Local Enterprise Office Kerry at the awards and will compete against 29 other finalists for a prize fund totalling €50,000.

Lorge Chocolatier was founded by Benoit Lorge and supplies a wide range of chocolates and confectionery to gourmet shops, including handmade truffles, bars, nougat and hot chocolate powder.

It has two retail stores in Kenmare, one of which incorporates the factory where its products are made.