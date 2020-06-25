Kerry bus owner wants information and support from government on safely operating

A Kerry bus owner wants more information and support from government on how they can safely operate.

Phillip O’Callaghan owns O’Callaghan Coaches and is also member of the Coach Tourism and Transport Council of Ireland, the representative body for coach touring companies and private bus operators.

Face coverings are due to be made mandatory on public transport, and capacity on buses and trains will be increased to 50% from Monday, as part of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Mr O’Callaghan says the government seems to be focusing on public transport.

He says the private bus and coach sector is at a complete stop for three months and have suffered a 95% loss in turnover.

He believes they need a roadmap for lifting the quarantine, as this would help his industry to make plans.