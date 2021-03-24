Kerry bride-to-be opens petition asking government to allow bridal shops reopen

A Kerry bride-to-be has set up a petition to ask the government to allow bridal shops to reopen.

Sinéad Fitzgerald from Tralee is getting married in October, but can’t get into any bridal shop to try on wedding dresses because of the restrictions.

Sinéad Fitzgerald set up a petition on Saturday appealing to the government to allow shops selling wedding dresses to reopen; it’s already been signed by over 600 people.

It takes up to eight months for a wedding dress to be delivered to the shop once it’s ordered.

With just seven months to go until her big day, she says still not being able to try on dresses is adding to the stress of planning their wedding: