The Kerry Branch of the Guidance Counsellors will host information sessions for parents in Killarney this Tuesday

By
receptionradiokerry
-

The Kerry Branch of the Guidance Counsellors will host the following information sessions for parents at the Great Southern Hotel Killarney this Tuesday November 20th. Talks on CAO & SUSI grants at 7pm & 8pm. Also HEAR & UCAS talk at 7pm & DARE & EUNICAS talk at 8pm.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR