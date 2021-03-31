Kerry Branch of CIF warn of backlog and supply issues when building resumes on April 12th

The Kerry branch of the Construction Industry Federation has welcomed the April 12th return to work date for house building.

However, chairperson John Flynn said they do not understand why commercial building activity is not back until the end of April.

Mr Flynn said it will take a long time to clear the backlog of work and there will be supply issues with materials.

Katie Farrell of Dooley’s restaurant in Waterville said they are very disappointed not to have a specific date for return to business.

She said the hospitality sector relies on the three months of the Summer season to keep them afloat during the rest of the year.

Ms Farrell said they are also very concerned that the US might be added to the quarantine list and the impact that will have on Waterville.