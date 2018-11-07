Kerry branch of Arthritis Ireland calls for new UHK rheumatologist to be appointed soon

The Kerry branch of Arthritis Ireland says it is very saddened and disappointed following the resignation of University Hospital Kerry’s consultant rheumatologist.

The hospital has confirmed it’s currently in the process of recruiting a new rheumatologist and that a locum consultant is in place following Dr Muhammad Haroon’s decision.

Committee chair of the Kerry branch of Arthritis Ireland, Tom Barrett says they fought hard for the appointment since 2011 and he is calling for a new rheumatologist to be put in place as soon as possible.





Mr Barrett fears there could be a return to the previous arrangement where patients had to travel to Cork and also that UHK may be downgraded.