Kerry Boxers Through To Munster Semis

Tralee boxing club’s two 11 yr olds have advanced to semi-finals in Munster Championships in Southside B.C. Limerick.

Jamsey Casey, Boy 1 33kg, stopped his opponent in round 1 with devastating right hands that had him on top from the first bell, leaving the referee no option to stop the contest.

Mikey Burke, Boy 1 37kg, outfought his opponent for three rounds with great attacking patterns and seldom can a boy 1 box in this advanced way. Mikey’s hand was raised unanimous winner.

Both boys will now join their stable mates Alana O Brien, Leah Seehan, John Murray, Mj Burke, Willy Faulkner, Christy O’Brien, Mike Murry, Danny O Brien & Tony Murray.

Training continues for these championships every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6 under the watchful eyes of Doniejack, Liam, Noel & Tommy.

There will be little time for rest as any winner of the Munster Championships will automatically qualify for the All Ireland Championships which start first week in April.

