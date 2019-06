Miltown boxer Kevin Cronin is back in the ring tonight for his second professional fight.

The Kingdom Warrior stopped his first opponent in the fourth round last March and it has him in good stead heading the bout on The Irish Invasion card in London’s Bethnal Green.

Cronin had to alter his preparations after his original opponent pulled out with an injury.

He’ll now take on Latvia’s Jevgenijs Andrejevs at light heavyweight – 79kg.