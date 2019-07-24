Kerry bouncy castle operator calls for more competition in insurance market

A bouncy castle operator in Kerry is calling for more competition in the insurance market.

There are fears that a range of companies including those operating leisure centres, play centres and bouncy castles could go out of business after a UK insurer announced it was not going to offer new policies.

Leisure Insure says the business is no longer viable; it is the sole provider of such cover in Ireland.

Tim Carey from Kingdom Inflatables secured his insurance for the coming year this week.

He told Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today his company and others would be forced to close if another insurer doesn’t enter the market: