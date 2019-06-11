Kerry boats invited to take part in bluefin tuna pilot programme

Fishing vessels in Kerry are being invited to apply to take part in a pilot programme involving the Atlantic Bluefin Tuna.

Previously, Ireland was not allowed to catch the fish, which is the largest tuna that can grow to over three metres, weigh over 600 kilograms and can live for more than thirty years.

In February, it was announced that 15 Irish vessels would be involved in a pilot, science-based catch, tag and release programme for the species.

Those selected to take part will receive training and will also be monitored by fisheries observers who will be onboard the vessels for the entire season from early August to mid-October.

Inland Fisheries Ireland has warned that any unauthorised skippers found targeting the species or anyone acting outside of the controls of the programme will face legal action.

Those interested in applying can find more information at www.fisheriesireland.ie/bluefin