Kerry blood donors asked to make appointments ahead of donations

Blood donors in Kerry are being asked to make an appointment prior to attending a blood donation clinic.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service says to ensure social distancing clinics are being held in larger venues and in more centralised locations.

Donors in Listowel, Ballybunion, Castleisland and Abbeyfeale are asked to attend the clinic running in Scoil Ide agus Iosaef, Abbeyfeale from today until next Thursday evening.

Clinics will be held in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney from July 27th for a week.

However, appointments will need to be made in advance by calling 061 306980.