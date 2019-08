Kerry can tomorrow make their return to the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final.

Tyrone are what stands in the way with the Counties to go head to head in Croke Park at 3.30.`

Kerry manager Peter Keane spoke to Jason O’Connor ahead of the game

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/peter-keane.mp3

Former Kerry Captains Billy O’Shea & Ambrose O’Donovan

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/thelads-2.mp3