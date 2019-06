Kerry are bidding for a 6th Munster Junior title in a row when they face Cork in tonight’s decider.

The Kerry Manager, Jimmy Keane, is expecting a stern challenge from the Rebel county at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Kerry versus Cork in the Munster Junior Football Final at 7pm.

We’ll have reports from Pairc Ui Rinn after the news at 7, 8 and 9 tonight on Radio Kerry.