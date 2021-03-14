Kerry bees under threat from importation of non-native species

Kerry bees are under threat from the importation of non-native bee species.

That’s according to the Kingdom Beekeepers Association.

It says the importation of non-native bees brings a threat of pest and disease transmission.

The association claims that it will also lead to a mixing of bee types, which endangers the future of the unique black native bee.

The national beekeepers’ association has been in contact with the Department of Agriculture about this issue, and recommends all beekeepers obtain their bees from reputable, known sources.