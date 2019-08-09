Kerry Beef Plan rep says there would be anarchy if they suspend protest

The Chair of the South West and Kerry Committees of the Beef Plan Movement says there would be anarchy if they step back from the picket line.

Today is the 11th day of protests outside meat factories across the country; farmers taking part say they want a fairer price for their produce.

Some factories have stopped production with some staff being laid off.

The Beef Plan Movement has so far declined an invitation to talks with all stakeholders by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed as it says there is a precondition that protests be suspended.

Dermot O’Brien is a beef farmer from Firies and is travelling between several picket lines in the south west.

He told Agritime tensions are very high on the picket line and the safety of all concerned is paramount for him: