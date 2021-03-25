Kerry Beef Plan rep calls for independent meat regulator

The Chair of the Kerry branch of the Beef Plan Movement is calling for an independent regulator to be appointed for the meat industry.

Although welcoming moves by Government to establish a food ombudsman, Firies beef farmer, Dermot O’Brien says a regulator with legislative powers is also needed to bring fairness and transparency to the meat industry.

At the recent Kerry County Council meeting, Councillors Breandán Fitzgerald and John Francis Flynn also requested for such a regulator to be appointed.

Dermot O’Brien says most beef farmers are not meeting the cost of production and are depending on EU subsidies to keep going.

He is appealing to all farmers and lobby groups to back Beef Plan’s call for an independent meat regulator:

