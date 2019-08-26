Kerry Beef Plan Movement says Agriculture Minister failed to deliver during beef talks

The Kerry Beef Plan Movement says the Minister for Agriculture needs to act quickly to protect the beef industry.

Chairman of the organisation in Kerry, Dermot O’Brien said Michael Creed failed to deliver during beef talks.

The group has rejected the deal put forward last week following lengthy discussions.

Protests have resumed at a number of meat processing plants – but they’re not endorsed by any farming representative bodies.

Mr O’Brien says the situation will escalate if the Minister doesn’t intervene.