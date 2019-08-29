Kerry Beef Plan chair says retailers must be part of talks

The Kerry chair of the Beef Plan Movement says any future talks about the sector must include retailers.

Chair of the South West and Kerry committees, Dermot O’Brien says the current pickets at meat factories are not connected with the Beef Plan Movement.

The beef farmer from Firies says the outcome of the recent roundtable talks hasn’t been well received and major issues around the movement and age limits of cattle need to be properly addressed.

Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has contacted the group inviting them back to discussions.

Mr O’Brien says the Beef Plan Movement is determined to get key issues addressed and talks can’t convene again without them being on the table: