Kerry beef farms join national protests at meat plants

Beef farmers from Kerry are taking part in protests at meat factories calling for fairer prices.

The farmers, who are part of the Beef Plan Movement, have joined pickets outside ABP plants in Bandon and Rathkeale.

The group says it plans to stay indefinitely at ten locations around the country.

It has written to Agriculture Minister Michael Creed asking for a response to seven points including seeking recognition as a farmer representative body, transparency of red meat processors, anti-competitive practices and live export supports.