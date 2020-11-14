Kerry Beaten On The Road By Antrim In Joe McDonagh Cup

It was a poor start for Kerry who found themselves 2 goals down after just 6 minutes, but Kerry plugged away and found a goal chance of their own knocked off the line by the Antrim defence.

And goals were the order of the day for Antrim, again penetrating the Kerry defence making it 3-7 to 0-5 after 25 minutes.

Daniel Collins was Kerry’s first goal scorer just on the half hour mark making it 3-8 to 1-5. Then, a penalty to Kerry after some pushing and shoving in the box and Shane Conway knocked it wide in horrible weather conditions.

The half time score was Antrim 3-10 Kerry 1-6

Kerry started the second half the better, a goal from Shane Conway making up from the penalty spot cutting the lead to 6 points, 3-10 to 2-6.

But it wasn’t to be Kerry’s day on a tough trip to Belfast, losing out 3-18 Kerry 2-14

Kerry know victory over Carlow will secure their place in the Joe McDonagh Cup Final