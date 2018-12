Kerry have lost to Limerick in the CO-OP SUPERSTORES Munster Senior Hurling League.

The Kingdom went down 4-14 to 11 points at Austin Stack Park Tralee.

Kerry had trailed by 4 at the break, 2-4 to 6 points, that after Limerick goaled twice in the first 3 minutes.





Limerick also netted in the opening minute of the second period.

Limerick goalscorers were David Reidy, Oisin O’Reilly, Graeme Mulcahy and Barry Murphy.

