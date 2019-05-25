Kerry Beaten In Munster Junior Camogie Final

Kerry’s Munster Junior Camogie Final has ended in defeat.

The Kingdom lost to Cork, 2-9 to 1-4.

Kerry goaled as early as the 4th minute, Julianne O’Keeffe the scorer.





A 12th minute Sarah Murphy free had Kerry in front at 1-2 to 0-2 but the Kingdom would not score again for the rest of the period.

It was all square at the break at Kerry 1-2 Cork 0-5.

After 40 minutes there was just one point in it at Kerry 1-3 Cork 0-7.

Cork goaled in the 47th minute as a 20 metre free found the Kerry net.

3 points was the difference after 55 minutes; Cork 1-7 Kerry 1-4.

Cork finished the stronger, a 57th minute goal putting them out of reach.

Cork prevailed by eight points.