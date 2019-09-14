Kerry Beaten In All-Ireland Final Replay

Kerry have lost out to Dublin in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final replay. The Kingdom went down by 1-18 to 15 points in Croke Park.

Kerry recovered from a slow start to draw level by half time. However, they fell behind through a goal at the start of the second period and paid the price for scoring just 2 points from the ten minute mark in that half.

Con O’Callaghan had the first point, putting Dublin ahead after just 16 seconds and that advantage was doubled less than a minute later. Dublin led 4 points to 1 by the 6 minute mark, A 2nd minute Sean O’Shea free the only Kerry score. Kerry’s tactic of dropping the high ball in on the Dublin full back line was not working, with each attack too easily dealt with. When Paul Geaney put over in the 12th minute it was a 3 point game at Dublin 0-5 Kerry 0-2. David Clifford was next to score, bringing Kerry within 2. Dublin were the better of the two teams but at the midway point of the half Kerry were just 2 behind at 7 points to 5. A 20th minute David Clifford point meant it was a 1 point game. The sides then swapped points, with the quality of the scores being top notch. Tadhg Morley was then through on goal when he was hauled down, Sean O’Shea putting over the resultant free. Half an hour in Dublin led by 10 points to 8. Two minutes form half-time Sean O’Shea halved the deficit and Paul Geaney brought Kerry level in added on time. It was 10 points all at the break.

Direct from the throw-in Dublin’s Eoin Murchan goaled to put his side 3 clear. Dublin went 4 in front but Clifford and Geaney scores brought the deficit back to 2 at 1-11 to 0-12. A Sean O’Shea point 10 minutes into the period meant Kerry were within 1. Dublin had the next two points and led 1-13 to 13 points with 19 minutes to go. Stephen O’Brien created a goal chance for himself but from a tight angle he was denied by Dublin keeper Cluxton. With Dublin ahead by 1-14 to 0-14 Niall Scully should have goaled for Dublin but blasted over 13 minutes from time. Dublin were gradually getting on top and a James McCarthy point gave them a 5 point advantage with 8 minutes remaining. Sean O’Shea then got what would prove to be a last score of the game for Kerry, with Dublin tagging on 2 more points before the final whistle.

