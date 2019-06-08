Kerry Beat Dublin In U20s John Kerins Development Football League

Game number two for Kerry in the U20s John Kerins Development Football League has seen them defeat Dublin

The Kingdom won 1-7 to 0-7 in windy conditions in Claughaun, Eddie Horan scoring 1-3.

Jason O’Connor reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTU20.mp3





Kerry were ahead 1-5 to 0-5 at half-time, with just 4 scores in the second half.

It was 1-6 to 0-6 ten minutes into the second period. Dublin pulled it back to a two point game but 5 minutes from time Cillian Falvey pointed Kerry 3 clear again.

Both sides were reduced to 14 men; Eddie Horan, Kerry and Sean Lamb, Dublin being dismissed after receiving second yellow cards.

Kerry play Galway on Wednesday and Kildare next Saturday.