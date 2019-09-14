Kerry Basketball Side Reveal New Signings

Team Tom McCarthy’s St. Mary’s Castleisland have signed Emma Sherwood and Loretta Maher ahead of the upcoming Ladies National League season.

Maher of St. Joseph’s links to the squad and former Killester Super league player Emma Sherwood has transferred to St. Mary’s. Sherwood started her career with St. Anne’s and then went on to play with Tralee Imperials under the guidance of Liam Culloty who will once again coach the St. Mary’s side. Culloty will be assisted by player Aoife Nolan who is currently carrying an injury and Mike Culloty who joins his son as assistant coach/team manager. Mike has 30 years experience as a P.E. teacher and coach and will be a huge addition.

The first game of the season will be away, the squad will meet Portlaoise Panthers in Portlaoise on September 28th with tip of set for 7pm, they are also away the following week to NUIG Galway and the first home game of the season is set for October 12th in Castleisland Community Centre when they meet newcomers to the league, Tipperary Knights.

Tip off for this game will be 6.30pm

Tom McCarthy is back on board as main sponsor and the team will be known as Team Tom McCarthy’s St. Mary’s and the club are thrilled to have Garvey’s Supervalu back as home game sponsor.