Kerry Basketball Clubs Get Ready For National Campaigns

24 March 2019; Garvey's Tralee Warriors captain Darren O'Sullivan lifts the Superleague trophy after the Basketball Ireland Men's Superleague match between Garvey's Warriors Tralee and UCD Marian in the Tralee Sports Complex in Tralee, Co. Kerry. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

The 2019-20 Basketball Ireland season gets underway next weekend.

In the Men’s Super League on Saturday Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host UCD Marian at 7:30 while Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin go to Coughlan CandS Neptune for a 7 o’clock start.

Men’s Division One sees Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney away to Limerick Celtics at 6:30 while the women of Team Tom McCarthy’s St.Mary’s Castleisland will not be in action until a week later.

Warriors captain Darren O’Sullivan is hoping for a rare opening day win

Liam Culloty is St.Mary’s coach

Mark Greene, Scotts Lakers Killarney co-captain and Shane McCarthy, Scotts Lakers Killarney coach

