Kerry Basketball Clubs Get Ready For National Campaigns

The 2019-20 Basketball Ireland season gets underway next weekend.

In the Men’s Super League on Saturday Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host UCD Marian at 7:30 while Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin go to Coughlan CandS Neptune for a 7 o’clock start.

Men’s Division One sees Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney away to Limerick Celtics at 6:30 while the women of Team Tom McCarthy’s St.Mary’s Castleisland will not be in action until a week later.

Warriors captain Darren O’Sullivan is hoping for a rare opening day win https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/butters-2.mp3

Liam Culloty is St.Mary’s coach https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/lc.mp3