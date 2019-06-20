Kerry Basketball Club Players Feature In Irish 3 x 3 Panel

There’s plenty of Kerry involvement in the Ireland senior men’s 3×3 team which will take part in next week’s FIBA Europe Cup qualifiers.

The men’s team will be led by the new Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin player/coach Colin O’Reilly, Ryan Leonard (Tralee Warriors and now Santa Fe), Stephen James of Templeogue, and Taiwo Badmus of Peixealego, Spain.

The competition will tip-off in Romania on the weekend of June 29th and 30th.

The schedule and pool draws for the Europe Cup qualifiers are due to be announced in the coming week.