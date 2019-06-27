Kerry-based judge says motorcyclist didn’t have to travel at 187 km/h to overtake lorry

A Kerry-based judge has said a motorcyclist didn’t have to travel at 187 km/h to overtake a lorry.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was hearing district court appeals in Tralee Circuit Court this week, where 32-year-old Anwar Sakni of Duagh, Adare was appealing a conviction for dangerous driving.

Detective Garda Cara Kelly told the court that Mr Sakni was detected travelling at 187 km/h on the Castleisland to Abbeyfeale Road on the 16th June, 2018.

Without legal representation, he pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving in Tralee District Court, where he received a two-year driving disqualification and a fine.

This decision was appealed to Tralee Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of careless driving.

Solicitor Brendan Ahern represented Mr Sakni in the appeal; he said his client was overtaking a vehicle and didn’t realise the speed at which he was travelling.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said that, no matter how big an articulated lorry is, one does not need to travel at 187 km/h to overtake it.

In his judgement, he directed Mr Sakni to pay €2,500 to the RSA and return on November 8th; however, Judge O’Donnell said he’s making no promises in relation to removing the driving disqualification.